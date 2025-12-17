This year, 344 IPOs later, half the market is underwater
A year after a record ₹1.5 lakh crore IPO wave, half of new listings are underwater—revealing why listing-day pops mislead and disciplined selection matters more than ever.
The Indian primary market has been unusually active. Between December 2024 and early December 2025, as many as 344 companies made their public market debut, collectively raising ₹1.54 lakh crore from investors. By any historical benchmark, this represents extraordinary capital formation—a moment where entrepreneurial ambition clearly met public market appetite.