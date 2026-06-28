Is Indian IT a contrarian call?

What should investors do?

Investors looking to take an active contrarian call on the IT sector can do so by using passive or active funds. On the passive side, there are sector funds that track the IT index. On the active side, there are sector funds focused on IT, as well as funds focused on the broader digital or technology theme. But sector or theme-based funds—whether on active or passive side—need to be approached with caution. These require investors to get both the entry and the exit right—and perfectly timing entry or exits is not easy. As mentioned earlier, there could also be more downside and more volatility before any recovery plays out.