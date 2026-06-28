Is Indian IT a contrarian call?

Jash Kriplani
6 min read28 Jun 2026, 10:04 AM IST
logo
Several fund managers see IT as a contrarian investment opportunity. (Photo: iStock)
Summary
Investors looking to take a contrarian call on the IT sector can do so by using sector or theme-based schemes, but prefer actively-managed diversified schemes where fund managers decide and monitor sector allocations

The Nifty IT index has fallen more than 27% year to date. Foreign portfolio investors have net sold equities worth 26,801 crore in the IT sector in the year so far (up to 31 May 2026). In June, the IT index slipped to its lowest point in three years as the sell-off has continued.

The weight of the IT sector in the market benchmark—Nifty 50 Index—has now slipped to as low as 7.6% from 12-14% in 2023.

However, several fund managers see IT as a contrarian investment opportunity. Data from Value Research showed that actively managed diversified equity schemes had over 1.3 trillion riding on the IT sector as of 31 May 2026.

So what’s driving fund managers’ contrarian call, and should investors bet on IT-focused funds to play it?

The outlook

Fund managers say stock prices seem to have already absorbed much of the bad news. "Even if growth remains muted for a period, several leading IT companies are available at earnings yields of around 6-7%. In addition, a weaker rupee provides a supportive tailwind for earnings," said Sailesh Raj Bhan, chief investment officer, equities, at Nippon India Mutual Fund. A depreciating rupee is positive for IT companies, as they earn a large share of their revenue in dollars. Bhan pointed out that the industry has navigated several technology shifts in the past.

Raunak Onkar, research head and fund manager at PPFAS Mutual Fund, highlighted the sector's track record as a high cash-generating, export-oriented business that has weathered multiple technology shifts over decades. AI, in his view, is the latest such shift rather than an existential threat.

"For a new technology like AI, clients would require some kind of hand-holding to implement it," he said. The open question is whether that implementation still needs specialized talent—which the IT industry already has—or whether AI can also do the implementation itself.

Onkar called it a probabilistic call, since it is not yet clear whether IT services are advantaged or disadvantaged by AI. "But if you look at the valuations of these businesses, they seem very reasonably priced due to this uncertainty, and that's why it makes sense to have some allocation to it," he said.

Rajat Chandak, senior fund manager at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, said Indian IT firms could gain in either scenario. If hyperscaler investments fail to generate adequate returns and the AI buildout slows, disruption concerns ease for traditional IT services. If adoption expands instead, "enterprises will eventually need help implementing AI models, agents and workflows at scale. This is where software services companies can play an important role as system integrators," he said.

Chandak added that many IT names offer dividend yields of 6-7% and free cash flow yields of 10-11%, which provide "a reasonable margin of safety while investors wait for the next triggers of growth to emerge."

George Heber Joseph, chief investment officer and chief executive officer at ASK Investment Managers, said we stayed away from IT for nearly two years on stretched valuations but have since moved to equal weight or marginally overweight after the correction. "Relative to the broader market, large-cap IT now looks quite attractive," he said, adding that channel checks suggest "business fundamentals haven't deteriorated materially" despite the AI growth. The valuation reset, in his view, is concentrated at the top end—large-cap IT.

"Today you're getting businesses generating strong cash flows, attractive dividend yields and healthy free cash flow at valuations close to 15x-18x earnings on one-year forward basis," he said.

He also said large-caps are better placed to ride out any near-term revenue disruption from AI, because scale gives them the resources. Large IT companies have "stronger balance sheets, better global relationships, ability to acquire capabilities and scale to invest in AI partnerships," Joseph said. With AI demanding significant investments, acquisitions and strategic tie-ups, he said, scale becomes a major competitive advantage.

Also Read | How investors can use factors to blend investment styles

Risks to contrarian call

Not all experts are as positive. Rahul Singh, chief investment officer at Tata Mutual Fund, said the AI question still has too many unknowns. "On one hand, AI-driven productivity gains could lead to revenue deflation in traditional coding and low-end services. On the other hand, AI adoption by enterprises could create entirely new opportunities for IT companies," he said.

"The key question is timing: Will the revenue pressures come first, or will new opportunities offset them quickly?" he said. "At present, the risks appear skewed toward some initial disruption. Over time, companies that adapt quickly to AI may emerge stronger, while others could struggle. There are still many moving parts, and we need a few more quarters to gain clarity."

The near-term picture remains soft. In a June 2026 note, JP Morgan said its channel checks with industry participants and companies suggest that the first quarter "could be softer than current expectations," with demand conditions that weakened in March showing no improvement through April and May. That could drive cuts to dollar revenue estimates of 50-100 basis points, the brokerage said, even though earnings per share may be protected by the weaker rupee.

JP Morgan also warned that FY27 "could not only be a year of muted growth, but also a year with potential growth deceleration," since a soft start leaves a tougher ask for the rest of the year.

The brokerage expects sentiment rather than earnings to set the direction: "With no meaningful acceleration in YY (year-on-year) revenue growth, the AI narrative of deflation is likely to feel stronger. As a result, IT stock performance should remain volatile and reactive to AI news flow rather than fundamentals," the note said.

In a recent note, BOB Capital Markets warned that AI could shrink the IT industry's revenue over the next two to three years. "We believe that AI/Gen AI will lead to compression of revenue for the industry in the next 24-36 months, as companies self-cannibalize to hold on to their existing clients," it said.

Also Read | Pulse of the Street: Stocks edge for another week, but conviction is missing

What should investors do?

Investors looking to take an active contrarian call on the IT sector can do so by using passive or active funds. On the passive side, there are sector funds that track the IT index. On the active side, there are sector funds focused on IT, as well as funds focused on the broader digital or technology theme. But sector or theme-based funds—whether on active or passive side—need to be approached with caution. These require investors to get both the entry and the exit right—and perfectly timing entry or exits is not easy. As mentioned earlier, there could also be more downside and more volatility before any recovery plays out.

Fund of funds that invest in sectoral exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can also be considered. They spread money across sectoral ETFs, balancing sectors for diversification, while shifting weights to reflect the fund manager's bullish or bearish calls. But such strategies are better suited for the satellite portfolio; not core.

For most investors, it would be advisable to stick to diversified equity schemes and let fund managers decide on sectoral allocation or stock calls, which are filtered through the fund house’s research and investment process. Entrusting that call to professionals skilled at it, while staying diversified, can also mitigate the concentration risk that can arise when betting on a single sector.

Also Read | Why credit risk funds need a careful look

About the Author

Jash Kriplani

Jash Kriplani is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai with more than 15 years of experience across some of India’s leading publications, covering personal finance and investments. Over the years, he has developed a strong reputation for breaking down several complex financial concepts into clear, accessible insights for everyday investors, with a particular focus on helping individuals make informed decisions about their money.<br><br>Jash has consistently written with a reader-first approach, blending storytelling with practical guidance. His work often reflects a deep understanding of investor behaviour, market cycles, and the evolving financial landscape in India, while staying grounded in data-driven insights and the real-world context.<br><br>He is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), having earned the credential from the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd, USA. This professional training complements his journalistic work, allowing him to bring a deeper perspective to his writing. Through his work, he aims to bridge the gap between financial theory and real-world application for Indian investors, empowering them to build sustainable, long-term wealth.<br><br>In his free time, he likes to read and spend time with family.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.