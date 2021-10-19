Indian life insurance premium to see about 15% CAGR till FY31: Report

As per the report, India has one of the highest and fastest growing Mortality protection and Retirement funding gaps in the world. India’s mortality protection gap stands at ~$16.5tn and is compounding at ~7% over 2020-30E, but accounts for only 83% of what is needed. Meanwhile, the retirement funding gap is expected to reach $85 trillion by 2050, at a CAGR of ~10%. These dual challenges provide life insurers a significant multi-decadal growth opportunity. These structural growth drivers should ensure that the life insurance sector will continue to deliver >15% total premium CAGR in the next two decades. In our view, the formidable combination of brand and the distribution reach, coupled with innovations in offerings, should help large private players continue to gain market share with better profitability as the benefits of product mix changes and operating leverage kick in.