‘Indian markets no more slavish outpost of developed markets’

And from my discussions with thousands of clients and investors over the years, I can say there is far greater degree of understanding as to what good investing is supposed to be. I recall the interactions I have had after the dotcom burst in 2001, post-2008 crisis, and there is a radical difference this time. There is greater understanding of equity as an asset class. There is a greater degree of self-confidence, self-belief, about the businesses, about the future outcomes. And also, there is a far greater confidence about strength of the economy, on the back of several important reforms, which have occurred over last seven-eight years.