It's time to fix health insurance for India’s ‘missing middle’. Here's how to do it.
Summary
The current system is failing about 8 to 10 crore Indian households that fall into the ‘missing middle’ – too affluent for subsidised schemes but unable to afford adequate private insurance.
India has made commendable progress in expanding healthcare access, especially for economically weaker, sections through initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat. However, a large segment remains inadequately protected—the uninsured and underinsured middle class.
