Indian millennials are financially prudent: Survey

While ensuring a healthy savings ratio, Indian millennials across age bands believe in planning their own investments rather than depending on others. This shows their level of confidence in themselves. Given their comfort in accessing online platforms and researching the entire process, this trend is poised to continue in the future. It was only in the youngest age band within millennials i.e., 22–25 years wherein one in five respondents showed dependency on their parents in deciding on the right financial investment. On the other hand, 90% of those in 26–29 and 96% of those in 30–35 took their own decisions when it came to financial planning and investing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}