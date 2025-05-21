Indian Overseas Bank credit card complaints? Contact support using these channels

The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) provides multiple channels for customers to address credit card related problems and queries. Here is a simple guide for customers to reach IOB’s credit card customer care in an efficient manner.

The goal of the Indian Overseas Bank as per its official website is to serve its customers in a seamless manner and ensure quality customer service. Below are four steps through which credit card customers can reach out to the bank’s credit card customer care team:

1. Call the dedicated credit card helpline For immediate and seamless assistance with credit card related problems, IOB provides a devoted helpline. This particular service is available 24/7 and can be reached out for reporting lost credit cards, checking balances, or even raising disputes against transactions.

Toll-free number : 1800 425 7744

: 1800 425 7744 Alternate toll-free numbers : 1800 890 4445 / 1800 425 4445

: 1800 890 4445 / 1800 425 4445 Credit Card Call Center: 044-28519573 / 9574 / 9575 For more details and regular updates do visit the IOB Contact Centre Information page.

Note: The contact numbers discussed above are illustrative in nature only. They are open to changes and updates as per the policies of the bank. That is why for the most updated details on the same refer to the official credit card page of the Indian Overseas bank.

2. Email the credit card division Further, for all non-urgent issues or if you aspire to maintain a written record, for the same you can email the credit card division of the bank. This particular channel is suitable for inquiries about billing, service feedback, card features, credit card offers, rewards etc.

The email address: creditcard@iobnet.co.in can be touched upon for resolution of such queries. More details on the same are available on the Indian Overseas Bank ‘Reach us’ page. This page can be visited through the following link. It also has the contact details of NRI helpdesk numbers, cyber police and other related details.

3. Contact through regional offices The Indian Overseas Bank also has several regional offices across the country. These offices also help in smooth resolution of credit card related issues. Customers can reach out to the respective regional offices for local support.

Furthermore, for updated contact details and addresses of regional offices near your residence you can refer to the ‘Reach us’ page on the bank's website. This page also has details of designated officers along with the nature of inquiries you as a customer can share and discuss with them.

4. Escalate unresolved issues Now if initial requests and attempts do not resolve your credit card related problems. Then in all such cases customers can escalate the issue to higher authorities within the bank.

For further escalation and progress on your issues you may contact the internal ombudsman or even approach the banking ombudsman (in rarest of rare cases) appointed by the Reserve Bank of India. The details of the Chief Manager credit card division are as follows:

Chief Manager, Credit Card Division : 044-71729701

: 044-71729701 Grievance Redressal Officer: gm-csd@iob.in Further for more clarity and information on the entire grievance redressal mechanism consider visiting the IOB Grievances Redressal Mechanism page.(iob.in)

Additional contact information: General Customer Care : 1800 425 4445 / 1800 890 4445

: 1800 425 4445 / 1800 890 4445 Overseas Customers : +91-044-35000124 / +91-044-24371140

: +91-044-35000124 / +91-044-24371140 Postal Address: 763 Anna Salai, Chennai – 600002 Note: The contact numbers discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the updated details refer to the official website of the Indian Overseas Bank. As these numbers are open for modifications from time to time as per the policies of the bank.

Conclusion Therefore, getting a clear resolution on your Indian Overseas Bank credit card is an easy and smooth process. On the part of the credit card users it is imperative for them to be aware of their basic rights, duties and obligations while interacting with financial institutions.