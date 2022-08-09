Indian Overseas Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates are effective as of 10.08.2022. The interest rates for fixed deposits maturing in 444 days and 3 years and above, respectively, have increased by 10 bps as a result of the modification.