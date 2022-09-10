Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) hikes fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors2 min read . Updated: 10 Sep 2022, 02:28 PM IST
- Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, hiked interest rates on fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. The bank's official website states that the new rates will take effect on September 13, 2022. Following the amendment, the bank raised interest rates across all tenors and now guarantees fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 3 years or more would earn interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 5.85%.