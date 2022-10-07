Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) hikes fixed deposit interest rates up to 35 bps

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) FD Rates

The bank increased its interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 7-14 days by 35 basis points to 3.60% from 3.25%, while IOB increased its interest rate on term deposits maturing in 15-29 days by 35 basis points from 3.25% to 3.60%. Fixed deposits with maturities of 30 to 45 days will now provide an interest rate of 3.60%, up from 3.35% previously—a 25 basis point increase—while fixed deposits with maturities of 46 to 90 days will continue to offer a 3.75% interest rate. The interest rates offered by Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) would continue at 4.10% for deposits maturing in 91-179 days and 4.65% for deposits maturing in 180 days to less than one year.