This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Further, 3.5% will be offered on 46 days to 90 days tenure from the current 3.90%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A 4% rate each will be applicable on tenures 91 days to 179 days from the current 4.4%, whereas, 4.5% is set on 180 days to less than 1-year tenures from the present 4.90%.
Meanwhile, the bank will continue to offer a 5.15% rate on 1 Year to less than 2 Years tenure (except 444 days). The interest rate on 444 days tenure is 5.20%, while the same is offered on 2 Years to less than 3 Years tenue. The highest rate is 5.45% which is kept unchanged for 3 Years and Above tenure.
The minimum amount for fixed deposits is ₹1 lakh.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For Senior Citizens, the bank offers an additional rate of 0.50% and for Super Senior Citizens (aged 80 years and above) additional rate of 0.75% continues.