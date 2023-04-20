How LGBTQs are alienated in India’s rental market2 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM IST
A constitution bench of the Supreme Court is currently hearing a batch of petition seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages.
No bachelors. No single women. Only families. These are some of the restrictions that still greet Indian tenants in their house-hunting journey. And, the concept of a family is so traditionally defined that it excludes LGBTQ couples from a large swathe of India’s rental market.
