Indian retail portfolios are no longer insulated from global shocks

Dr. Vishwanathan Iyer
4 min read22 Apr 2026, 05:11 PM IST
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Retail participation has surged, with more than 100 million demat accounts, while the top 10 stocks account for roughly 45% of the Nifty 50.(istockphoto)
Summary
As the correlation between Indian and US markets hits record highs, the hidden global risks embedded in domestic stocks are making traditional diversification strategies obsolete.

For long, Indian retail investors operated under a comforting premise — that domestic growth, strong savings, and limited direct global exposure would shield portfolios from global volatility. That premise is increasingly untenable. Indian retail portfolios, long seen as insulated by domestic growth stories such as consumption and banking, are now firmly in the grip of global economic currents. What appears to be a local market is increasingly shaped by global forces.

The data tells a consistent story. Retail participation has surged, with more than 100 million demat accounts, while the top 10 stocks account for roughly 45% of the Nifty 50. At the same time, correlations between the Nifty 50 and the S&P 500, typically in the 0.3-0.4 range, have risen to as high as 0.7-0.8 during periods of global stress. When global markets move, domestic portfolios shift with them.

Macro resilience meets financial reality

India is better positioned than many economies to withstand certain external shocks. Diversified crude sourcing has helped. Imports from Russia rose from under 2% of India's crude basket in 2021 to more than 30% in recent years. Stable ties with the Middle East have moderated immediate cost-push inflation pressures. Compared to economies more directly exposed to supply disruptions, India has shown greater resilience in managing energy availability and price transmission.

Also Read | India to keep buying Russian oil, LPG after US waiver ends

But that is only part of the story. It softens the first-round commodity shock. It does not eliminate the broader financial shock.

A large body of empirical research, including work from the Bank for International Settlements and the National Bureau of Economic Research, shows that global asset prices are driven by a common factor, often described as the global financial cycle. This cycle is shaped by US monetary policy, global liquidity conditions, and shifts in risk appetite.

Research on stock-price synchronicity shows that in periods dominated by common shocks, individual stocks move more closely with the broader market rather than reflecting company-specific information. In practical terms, this means that during times of global stress, not only do markets across countries move together, but stocks within a market also begin to move together. Diversification fails twice – across markets, and within markets.

Also Read | Market fall exposes flaws in aggressive mutual fund bets. Time for a reset?

Capital flows and currency traps

Modern portfolio returns are increasingly driven by exposure to a small set of systemic factors shaped by global conditions rather than individual securities. Market beta reflects the global equity cycle. Growth stocks track global technology valuations. Value and financials respond to global interest rate expectations.

This is where intuition breaks down. What appears to be diversification across sectors or geographies is often concentration across factors. While the names may differ, the underlying risk does not. When global conditions shift, these factors reprice together. Portfolios move together.

Capital flows provide the most visible evidence of this. India has experienced large foreign portfolio investor (FPI) outflows during global tightening cycles, including record equity outflows of about $18.4 billion in 2025, following roughly $16.5 billion in 2022. The reverse is equally telling.

These are not isolated episodes. They reflect a deeper reality. The global price of risk is being reset, and domestic markets adjust accordingly.

Domestic participation has grown significantly, particularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs). According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India data, monthly SIP flows now exceed 30,000 crore. This has strengthened market depth and provided a steady source of liquidity.

But liquidity is not insulation. Market corrections in recent years have occurred despite strong domestic inflows. Domestic flows change who holds the risk; they do not remove it.

Currency dynamics reinforce this link. The Indian rupee has depreciated from around 74 per US dollar in early 2022 to beyond 93 in recent weeks. This reflects both oil dynamics and global dollar strength, and introduces an implicit currency exposure into retail portfolios. Even a purely domestic portfolio now carries a hidden sensitivity to global financial conditions.

In essence, while the economy may be partly insulated, portfolios are not.

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Strategies for true resilience

This has important implications for how risk is understood. Diversification can no longer be framed purely in geographic or sectoral terms. What appears as diversification across assets may, in reality, be exposure to the same underlying drivers.

India's growth story remains strong, and domestic participation has made markets more resilient. But resilience should not be mistaken for insulation. In an integrated financial system, shocks do not arrive from outside. They are already embedded within the structure of portfolios.

Retail investors in India are no longer insulated from global volatility. They are now quietly positioned on the global risk cycle.

Dr. Vishwanathan Iyer is a senior associate professor of finance and director, accreditations, at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

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