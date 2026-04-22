For long, Indian retail investors operated under a comforting premise — that domestic growth, strong savings, and limited direct global exposure would shield portfolios from global volatility. That premise is increasingly untenable. Indian retail portfolios, long seen as insulated by domestic growth stories such as consumption and banking, are now firmly in the grip of global economic currents. What appears to be a local market is increasingly shaped by global forces.
Indian retail portfolios are no longer insulated from global shocks
SummaryAs the correlation between Indian and US markets hits record highs, the hidden global risks embedded in domestic stocks are making traditional diversification strategies obsolete.
For long, Indian retail investors operated under a comforting premise — that domestic growth, strong savings, and limited direct global exposure would shield portfolios from global volatility. That premise is increasingly untenable. Indian retail portfolios, long seen as insulated by domestic growth stories such as consumption and banking, are now firmly in the grip of global economic currents. What appears to be a local market is increasingly shaped by global forces.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More