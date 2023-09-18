Small-Caps: just volatile, or are they also risky?3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Volatility implies that prices correct and rise, rapidly and erratically due to a variety of reasons, ranging from investor sentiments to domestic indicators to global causes and liquidity
Indian markets have had a fantastic run during the last quarter, particularly due to a spectacular performance from the Small Cap Index that delivered around 20% returns. It is interesting that 46% of stocks have run up more than 20% during the last quarter—underlining the broad-based euphoria. With this kind of performance, it’s natural to hear murmurs around “risk of equity investing" at these levels – more particularly in small caps. But, is small-cap investing really risky or is it just volatile?