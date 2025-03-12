How you can invest in a fully valued market

The Indian equities market has captured the limelight for its stellar performance in recent years. However, valuations reaching historically high levels made many investors question the sustainability of such growth. Muted economic growth projections and geopolitical uncertainties have also created a challenging environment for equity investors.

In this fully valued market, the traditional risk-return expectations from equities appear constrained, making diversification into debt and alternative spaces increasingly compelling. A disciplined, principle-based approach can help investors optimize their portfolios by shifting focus to other asset classes and strategies, such as fixed income, structured credit, infrastructure, and absolute return alternatives.

Focus on quality and fundamentals

In a market characterized by stretched valuations, prioritizing quality is paramount. For equity investors, this means focusing on companies with strong fundamentals, including robust cash flows, low debt levels, and sustainable competitive advantages. Avoid speculative investments or businesses reliant on unsustainable growth stories.

Value investing: Identify undervalued assets with strong intrinsic value. Value stocks may provide a margin of safety in volatile markets while delivering consistent returns over the long term.

Factor investing strategies: Utilize factor-based approaches that focus on attributes like low volatility, quality, momentum, and dividend yield to optimize equity portfolios. These strategies are particularly effective in navigating fully valued markets.

Sector and thematic opportunities: Focus on emerging sectors such as renewable energy, technology, or healthcare, which may still offer growth potential despite high valuations in other areas. These sectors align with India’s structural growth trends and long-term economic priorities.

Diversify across asset classes for resilience

The diversification remains one of the most effective strategies to manage risk and optimize returns. By spreading investments across asset classes, geographies, and strategies, you can reduce the impact of market-specific events on your portfolio.

Fixed income opportunities: With interest rates expected to decline, debt instruments such as long-duration bonds, fixed coupon bonds, and high-yield or securitized debt are well-positioned to deliver reasonable returns. Infrastructure investments, including InvITs, provide stable and predictable income streams, making them a valuable addition to diversified portfolios.

Private credit and structured finance: For those seeking relatively higher yields with manageable risks, private credit offers compelling opportunities. This includes structured finance in both performing and stressed segments, real estate-backed credit, and participation in loan pools—all of which benefit from India’s long-term economic growth story.

Alternative strategies: Absolute return strategies, such as market-neutral derivatives trading or special situation equity funds, aim to deliver consistent returns regardless of market direction. These approaches offer better risk-adjusted returns, especially during periods of volatility or stagnation.

Commodities and defensive assets: Adding commodities like gold or silver to your portfolio can act as a hedge during market downturns. Similarly, real estate investments provide steady income potential while contributing to overall diversification.

Geographical diversification: Allocate a portion of your portfolio to international bonds or equities to reduce reliance on domestic markets, specifically in a depreciating domestic currency environment. Opportunities in emerging markets and developed economies can complement an Indian-centric portfolio, enhancing resilience against localized risks.

Tailor strategies for market conditions

In a fully valued market, adaptability is key. Investors need to fine-tune their strategies to align with evolving market conditions, ensuring a balance between growth, stability, and risk management:

Blend of styles: Adopt a dynamic approach that combines growth and value investing. For instance, while focusing on high-quality growth stocks for their resilience, consider value stocks that offer a margin of safety in times of volatility.

Focus on resilience: Prioritize sectors or themes that demonstrate resilience across economic cycles, such as healthcare, technology, or renewable energy. Similarly, in fixed income, opt for instruments that provide stable returns and mitigate downside risks.

Flexibility in asset allocation: Periodically review and rebalance portfolios to ensure alignment with risk tolerance and market conditions. Dynamic asset allocation can help capture emerging opportunities while avoiding overexposure to vulnerable sectors or asset classes.

Strengthen risk management practices

Risk management is critical when navigating a fully valued market. Taking proactive steps to manage downside risks ensures the portfolio remains resilient:

Limit exposure: Avoid concentrating more than 7-10% of your portfolio in a single stock or sector. Similarly, in the fixed-income domain, diversify across issuers and avoid excessive exposure to lower-rated credits.

Liquidity management: Maintain a cash buffer to capitalize on opportunities during market corrections. Liquidity is equally important in alternative investments, where exit timelines may be longer.

Hedging strategies: Consider employing hedging tools like options or futures to protect portfolios from extreme market swings. For fixed income investors, interest rate swaps can offer protection against unexpected rate hikes.

Investing in a fully valued market requires a recalibrated approach, moving away from overreliance on equities to building diversified, resilient portfolios. The anticipated softer monetary policy cycle in India opens opportunities in fixed income and structured credit, while absolute return alternative strategies provide additional avenues for consistent performance.

By focusing on quality, diversifying across asset classes, and employing disciplined risk management practices, investors can effectively navigate the current market environment. A strategic shift towards debt and alternative investments ensures portfolios remain well-positioned to weather volatility while capturing sustainable, long-term returns. The key lies in adapting to changing market dynamics while staying true to one’s financial goals.

Deepak Sood, partner and head fixed income, Alpha Alternatives. Views are personal.