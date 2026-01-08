The Nifty 500 Total Return Index rose 7.2% in 2025. On paper, that appears to be another year of steady wealth creation for Indian equities.
When the market rises but your stocks don’t
SummaryThe reasonable headline index return masks the fact that 2025 was a sombre year for most stocks, which should put the potentially sub-par performance of most active portfolios into context.
The Nifty 500 Total Return Index rose 7.2% in 2025. On paper, that appears to be another year of steady wealth creation for Indian equities.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More