Indian students in the US can invest in stocks, but FEMA and tax rules matter. Here’s what to know

Are you an Indian student studying in the US, or planning to pursue higher education there? If you are also looking to invest in stocks in India or the US, it is important to understand how the tax and foreign exchange rules apply to you.

Indian students studying in the US can invest in both Indian and US equities. However, simply being an F-1 student does not determine which rules will apply to your investments.

Your status needs to be looked at separately under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA), Indian income tax laws and US tax rules. Each framework has its own test for determining whether you are treated as a resident or non-resident, and that can affect where your investment income is taxed and what reporting requirements you may have.

Understanding these rules before investing can help you avoid unexpected tax liabilities and compliance issues later.

FEMA and Indian tax rules need separate examination Nishant Shanker, Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution, Navraj Global Advisors, said Indian students studying in the US need to look at their FEMA and income tax positions separately.

“Indian students studying in the US need to examine FEMA and income tax rules separately. Under FEMA, a student who goes abroad for studies is treated as a person resident outside India for the relevant period, and investments in Indian securities are governed by the applicable NRI framework under the FEMA Act, 1999 and the FEMA (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. For overseas investments, the position depends on whether the student is treated as a resident or non-resident under FEMA and the source of funds. The LRS is relevant where the person continues to be resident in India,” he said.

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The position under Indian income tax law is different. Residential status is determined independently under Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 2025.

“Once an individual is a non-resident, Section 5 broadly limits Indian taxation to income received or accruing in India, subject to the specific deeming and source rules. Therefore, Indian dividends and gains from Indian securities can remain taxable in India, while the taxation of US investments depends on the person's US tax status,” Nishant said.

In simple terms, being considered a non-resident under FEMA does not automatically mean you will also be a non-resident for Indian income tax purposes.

US tax residency is a separate test There is another layer to consider on the US side.

Nishant said an F-1 student may generally qualify for the student exception when determining residency under the US Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 7701(b) substantial presence test, subject to applicable time limits and conditions.

“For a nonresident alien, US-source investment income can attract US tax, while capital gains have specific rules. Notably, students present in the US for 183 days or more can be subject to the special capital gains rule,” he said.

This means an Indian student cannot determine their tax position simply by looking at their visa.

“The key takeaway is that visa status, FEMA residential status, Indian tax residency and US tax residency are four separate tests. Students should therefore determine each status before deciding how to invest, where the income is taxable and what reporting or withholding obligations arise,” Nishant said.

For Indian students investing across the two countries, the takeaway is fairly simple: an F-1 visa does not, by itself, decide whether or how you can invest in stocks.

Before investing, students should establish their status under FEMA, Indian income tax law and US tax rules separately. These determinations can affect the investment route available to them, how dividends and capital gains are taxed, and whether they have any reporting or withholding obligations.

If you plan to build a long-term portfolio across India and the US, understanding these rules upfront can help you avoid treating your visa status as the only factor that matters. It is wise to stay current with these regulations and seek professional advice when planning tax-efficient long-term investments. So that all your decisions are made after careful consideration, and the chances of regret and mistakes are eliminated.