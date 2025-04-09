The reality of Indian trading boom: Platforms win, retail investors lose
Summary
- Most of the new retail investors are under 35, digitally savvy, and armed with user-friendly apps such as Zerodha, GROWW, and Upstox. Still, the financial outcomes have been dismal for the vast majority of these new entrants.
India’s retail trading revolution has delivered an uneven outcome. While new-age brokerage platforms are raking in record profits, millions of individual investors—particularly in the derivatives market—are nursing heavy losses. The paradox at the heart of India’s stock market boom is this: Technology has made trading more accessible, but not necessarily more profitable for the average participant.