Indian women excel in punctual loan repayments compared to men, shows study
Women with a credit card who frequently utilize loans constitute 13%, while those without a credit card but who choose other loan options make up 18%.
In anticipation of International Women’s Day, Fibe, a fintech platform, has unveiled intriguing insights into the credit habits of female borrowers. The research suggests that women exhibit greater responsibility as credit borrowers, being 10% more likely to make timely EMI repayments compared to their male counterparts.