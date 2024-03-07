Indian women excel in punctual loan repayments compared to men, shows study

Women with a credit card who frequently utilize loans constitute 13%, while those without a credit card but who choose other loan options make up 18%.

In anticipation of International Women’s Day, Fibe, a fintech platform, has unveiled intriguing insights into the credit habits of female borrowers. The research suggests that women exhibit greater responsibility as credit borrowers, being 10% more likely to make timely EMI repayments compared to their male counterparts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the research, this pattern underscores the conscientious approach of women towards debt and their prudent decision-making habits, highlighting their dedication to sound financial management.

Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO, Fibe, said, “We conducted this study to understand evolving consumer credit behaviour and ensure our products and services meet the diverse needs of our customers. The surge in credit demand coupled with their outstanding repayment track record showcases newfound financial independence and determination to fulfill their aspirations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, the study revealed that the credit demand from new-to-credit (NTC) female customers has experienced a significant surge, more than doubling over the past five years. The survey highlights this rise, increasing from 18% in 2019 to 40% in 2023. Conversely, there was a 22% decrease among male NTC customers, with the demand dropping from 82% in 2019 to 60% in 2023.

The research also unveiled intriguing patterns regarding the credit profiles of women borrowers. Among all female borrowers, NTC customers constitute the largest segment, comprising 32% of the total. Out of the women surveyed, 13% are credit card owners who frequently take loans, while 18% are non-credit card holders but choose other loan options. Additionally, 22% of women fall into the category of having a limited credit history. This trend highlights the expanding presence of female credit borrowers in the country, driven by their aspirations.

Furthermore, the research emphasized the responsible borrowing habits of women, pointing out that the age at which NTC customers avail their first loan has increased over the past five years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

