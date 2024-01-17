Indian women prioritise children's education and retirement planning, prefer low-risk investments: Study
The growing proportion of women making independent financial decisions is impacting the traditional financial landscape. Financial independence among women can be further promoted by financial literacy, societal support, and an environment that encourages women’s involvement in decision-making
In a pioneering effort to understand the way urban Indian women plan, prioritise and manage their money, DBS Bank India, in partnership with CRISIL, has undertaken a comprehensive study entitled ‘Women and Finance’. The survey findings pointed to factors like age, income, marital status, presence of dependants, and home location as major influencers of the financial behaviour of women.