India-New Zealand FTA from 20 October: From kiwi to apples and honey, here's what could get cheaper for you

India-New Zealand FTA will come into force on 20 October 2026, lowering or removing import duties on several products. From kiwi and apples to Manuka honey, here’s what could get cheaper for Indian consumers and which products will remain excluded.

Sheetal Goel
Published21 Sep 2026, 10:52 PM IST
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India-New Zealand FTA from 20 October: From kiwi to apples and honey, here's what could get cheaper for you. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
India-New Zealand FTA from 20 October: From kiwi to apples and honey, here's what could get cheaper for you. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

The India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will come into force on 20 October 2026, paving the way for lower import duties on several products coming from New Zealand.

The agreement was signed this year on 27 April by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay, according to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release.

An FTA is an agreement between countries to reduce or remove trade barriers, including import duties.

For Indian consumers, this could mean lower prices for some New Zealand products over time, although the extent to which consumers actually benefit will depend on how the lower duties are passed on to retail prices.

“We have chosen the auspicious day Dussehra – Vijay Dashmi for the entry into force of the India-New Zealand FTA,” Goyal said. Here is what could get cheaper for Indian consumers from Dussehra 2026.

Which New Zealand products could get cheaper?

India has agreed to tariff concessions on 70% of its tariff lines for products coming from New Zealand. The remaining 30% of tariff lines have been kept on the exclusion list.

The tariff concessions are spread across products, with some duties being removed immediately and others being reduced gradually.

  • Wood, wool, sheep meat, raw hides and leather: Import duties will be removed completely from 20 October 2026.
  • Petroleum oils, vegetable oils, malt extract, and some electrical and mechanical machinery: Import duties will be reduced gradually over 3, 5, 7, or 10 years once the agreement comes into force.
  • Pharmaceutical drugs, polymers, and aluminium, iron and steel products: Import duties will be reduced, but will not be removed completely.
  • Manuka honey, apples, kiwi fruit and albumins, including milk albumin: These products will get lower duties on specified quantities of imports.

Also Read | How EPF savings will benefit Indian professionals working in the UK

Which fruits and other products could get cheaper for Indians?

For some agricultural and food products, India has not completely removed tariffs. Instead, it has allowed a specified quantity to enter at a lower duty.

  • Manuka honey: The current import duty is 66%. Under the FTA, up to 200 tonnes a year will get a 75% tariff reduction phased over five years, subject to a minimum import price of $20 per kg. For imports outside this quota, the duty will also be reduced over five years, subject to a minimum import price of $30 per kg, reaching 16.5% from the fifth year onwards.
  • Kiwi fruit: The current import duty is 33%. Up to 6,250 tonnes in the first year, rising to 15,000 tonnes by the sixth year, will be allowed into India at 0% duty, subject to a minimum import price of $1.80 per kg. This benefit will apply during the 1 April to 15 October seasonal window.
  • Apples: The current import duty is 50%. The quantity eligible for the lower duty will rise from 32,500 tonnes in the first year to 45,000 tonnes by the sixth year. Imports within this limit will attract a 25% duty, subject to a minimum import price of $1.25 per kg, during the 1 April to 31 August seasonal window. Imports above the quota will continue to face the prevailing duty.
  • Albumins, including milk albumin: The current import duty is 22%. Imports of up to 1,000 tonnes in the first year, rising to 3,000 tonnes by the fifth year, will attract a lower 11% duty. Imports beyond this limit will continue to face the prevailing duty.

Also Read | Imported Scotch whisky prices may fall by 5-10% after the India–UK trade deal

Which products will remain outside the FTA?

Not all New Zealand products coming to India will become cheaper. India has excluded dairy products such as milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, cheese, and butter, along with several other agricultural and animal products.

The exclusion list also covers products such as onions, chana, peas, corn, almonds, sugar, artificial honey, vegetable fats and oils, and arms and ammunition.

The key takeaway for consumers is that the FTA will lower or eliminate import duties on several New Zealand products, but the impact will vary by product and will be phased in over different periods.

Disclaimer: This is for informational purposes only. Please visit the official website for the latest updates.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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