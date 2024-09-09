Money
This NRI couple in Melbourne wants to move back for family and affordability
Shipra Singh 6 min read 09 Sep 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Summary
- While the quality of life in Melbourne is superior, it comes at a heavy price — both literally and metaphorically – the couple told Mint.
Poor roads, hazardous air quality, a lack of public infrastructure, and women’s safety issues drove Saurabh Arora and his wife Shubhangi Datta to leave India in 2022. Australia’s relatively lenient permanent residency rules and superior quality of life made it the perfect destination. But after just two years of living in Melbourne, the couple is already thinking about moving back.
