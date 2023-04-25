How to plan your foreign trip amid skyrocketing airfares

How to plan your foreign trip amid skyrocketing airfares1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:41 PM IST
International travel was the top reason why Indians spent money abroad in fiscal 2022, but prices have soared in tandem with the increase in travel demand. However, Southeast Asian countries are becoming a popular alternative to Europe and the US for Indians, with lower airfare and accommodation costs. Holiday apartments and BnBs are also cheaper alternatives to hotels, and public transport is reliable in countries such as Japan and Thailand. However, visa costs and restrictions should not be ignored while planning a holiday.
Revenge travel : That was one of the dominant trends globally post the covid pandemic. While that trend continues to play out, foreign holidays are all the rage among Indians now. And it reflects in the data put out recently by the Reserve Bank of India: International travel was the top reason why Indians spent money abroad in fiscal 2022. To be sure, this includes business travel as well but there is empirical data, and ubiquitous Instagram photos posted by people from exotic locations, that clearly point to the trend that more Indians are holidaying abroad than ever.