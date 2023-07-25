How lack of formal financial advice can prove costly for many investors

I see the same attitude in people when it comes to tax filing, wherein individuals are not ready to pay ₹8,000-10,000 per year to file returns correctly. I receive many queries from holders of foreign stocks (including in the form of ESOPs, or employee stock options), who, despite being told the complexity of income tax return (ITR) filing and the implications of improper disclosure, look for people who can do this at low cost. This is simply being penny wise and pound foolish! The omission of disclosure of foreign assets invites a ₹10 lakh penalty, and inaccurate filing comes with 30% additional tax and penalties. The defaulter can also be prosecuted under the Black Money Act. Saving a few thousands on tax filing of such complex transactions means leaving yourself open to larger problems in the future.

