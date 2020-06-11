Indians saving more, repaying debt due to covid-19

“The financial fallout from the covid-19 pandemic has resulted in far-reaching consequences for many. Our survey shows, in spite of reducing their expenses, a staggering 82% of respondents foresee problems in making ends meet. To tide over this crisis, they are seen to be actively looking for personal loans, even as they repay existing debt. With the lockdown coming to an end and the virus set to be part of our lives, it is imperative for individuals to take stock of their financial situation and plan for the times ahead," said Gaurav Chopra, CEO and founder, IndiaLends.