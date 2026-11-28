Indian investors should allocate up to 40% of their portfolios to international markets to offset currency depreciation and reduce concentration risk, according to Devina Mehra, founder, chairperson and managing director of First Global.

“I would say that you have at least 30-40% of your portfolio globally,” she said in a fireside chat at the Mint Money Festival 2026, in Mumbai on Saturday.

“If I had put ₹1 lakh in Indian markets the day I started working, it would have become ₹1.5 crore. If I put it in global markets, it would be ₹6.8 crore because the dollar went up eight times. Never forget rupee depreciation.”

Mehra challenged the view that geopolitical conflicts cause lasting equity market downturns, citing historical market returns spanning more than a century.

“Most people think geopolitics is a big risk in markets, but I'm a data person, and that's not what data shows,” she explained. "Looking back 125 years, including both World Wars, unless your own country is physically devastated by war, markets do not suffer sustained impacts from geopolitics."

Mehra also questioned the role of gold as a protective asset, noting its historical drawdowns and price swings relative to stocks.

“Statistically, gold is actually more volatile than equities. It is not a perfect safe haven,” she said. “After its 1980 dollar high, gold did not cross that peak for 27 long years. You can hold gold, but don't expect safety.”

Invest in structured way To protect purchasing power against long-term declines in the rupee, Mehra urged domestic investors to look beyond local equities, noting that India accounts for a fraction of global market value.

“Indian market capitalization is a small part of the global market capitalization,” she said. “There is simply no objective reason why 90-100% of your investments should stay in India just because you happened to be born here. You must diversify your portfolio globally.”

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Mehra also advised investors to approach overseas allocation as a structured process rather than reacting to market headlines. She explained that global diversification is not a knee-jerk reaction to short-term market noise. “You must make the decision of global investing deliberately and execute it properly over time, rather than constantly jumping from one geography to another chasing whatever just went up.”

On portfolio construction, she recommended including debt instruments alongside equities and commodities, while avoiding concentration in single issuers.

“With fixed income, you should never take single-credit risk,” she said. “Never go out and buy an individual corporate bond. Always use well-diversified funds or exchange-traded funds.”

Addressing household finance, Mehra urged women in India to retain control over their portfolios rather than delegating decisions to male relatives.