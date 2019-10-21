Indians' wealth grew 5.2% in 2018-19: Credit Suisse report

The Global Wealth Report of the Credit Suisse Research Institute released on Monday shows that India’s total household wealth grew by 5.2% in dollar terms in 2018-19. In terms of wealth per adult, this figure is even lower at just 3.3%. This represents a marked slowdown from the 11% average growth rate over the last two decades (2000-2019). Overall, the non-financial assets of households grew by 6.9%, financial assets grew by just 1.4%, while debt grew by a huge 11.5%.

The report estimates wealth per adult at $14,569 ( ₹10.31 lakh as on 21 October 2019). However, the average number is skewed heavily by a few wealthy individuals. The report estimates that 78% of India’s adult population has wealth below $10,000, while 1.8% of India’s population has wealth over $100,000. At the extreme, 1,790 adults have wealth over $100 million. India accounts for 2% of the world’s dollar millionaires.

Indians hold about $13,000 in physical assets (per adult) and roughly $3,000 in financial assets. There is also a debt of $1,345 per adult which brings the net household assets to $14,569. The heavy skew towards physical assets in the Credit Suisse Report stands in contrast to the recently released report by Karvy Private Wealth, but the latter’s figures may be distorted by large equity holdings of promoters.

In a further surprise, the Credit Suisse report found that the increase in household wealth in India for 2018-19 was mostly driven by rising house prices rather than market capitalization. It also found the exchange rate to be a drag on the wealth increase due to a fall in the rupee against the dollar.

In terms of outlook, the Credit Suisse Report expects India’s household wealth to rise from the current $12.6 trillion to $16 trillion. This translates to a CAGR of about 5% in dollar terms. The modest growth rate sits at odds with the government’s target for a $5 trillion dollar economy, which would require a roughly 12% CAGR in dollar terms from the current GDP of about $2.8 trillion. GDP growth and household wealth growth are not perfectly correlated but broadly move in sync with one another.