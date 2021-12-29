‘Indians will be able to receive money from overseas using UPI’

This partnership will allow Western Union users as well as non-users to send money to India in a simplistic manner using Unified Payment Interface (UPI) IDs of the receiver. The sender can simply put the receiver’s UPI ID on the channel enabled by Western Union. Our arrangement with Western Union will be based on the robust and innovative infrastructure of UPI that will extend a superior, fast and secure customer experience by enabling users in India to receive international money transfers in real time into their bank accounts. Indian expats or persons of Indian origin (PIOs) living across the world will be able to send money through Western Union and UPI integrated channels to their friends and relatives by using UPI ID. All the eligible UPI member banks will get enabled for the service.