There is a need to tap more of those NRI investments

The absence of online KYC (know your customer) process for NRI clients makes their onboarding difficult. If the facility of video KYC, which is available for resident clients, is extended to NRIs too, it would greatly ease their onboarding process. Also, the list of KYC documents and their submission process could be made simpler, which currently is very tedious and costly. Over 60% of the applicants who have shown an interest in the account opening process do not complete the attestation formalities and thereafter abandon the account opening journey as the attestation process in offshore jurisdictions is cumbersome. Simplification of the tax treatment of employee stock options (granted and exercised) by the India-domiciled employers of NRIs would go a long way in simplifying their taxation compliances.