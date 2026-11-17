HDFC Mutual Fund, India’s third-largest asset management company (AMC) by average assets under management (AUM), has entered the Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) space with the launch of H-SIF, its dedicated SIF platform.
According to AMFI data, HDFC Mutual Fund had an average AUM of ₹9.69 lakh crore in the July–September 2026 quarter, ranking third among Indian fund houses, after SBI Mutual Fund and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.
Its first offering, the H-SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund, aims to combine debt investments, arbitrage opportunities, and limited short exposure through derivatives to generate returns across different market conditions.
The entry comes as the SIF category expands in India. According to an HDFC Mutual Fund press release, SIF AUM increased from around ₹2,010 crore in October 2025 to ₹38,287 crore in September 2026, with hybrid long-short strategies attracting the largest share.
However, investors should understand how these relatively new investment products work, the risks involved, and how existing hybrid long-short strategies have performed before considering an investment.
A Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) is an investment vehicle that allows fund houses to offer more flexible investment strategies than conventional mutual funds. These strategies can use derivatives, short positions, and more complex portfolio allocations to manage risk or seek additional returns.
SIFs are broadly classified into three categories:
Under the hybrid category, SEBI permits two types: Hybrid Long-Short Funds, which invest at least 25% each in equity and debt and can take short positions of up to 25% of net assets, and Active Asset Allocator Long-Short Funds, which dynamically allocate investments across equity, debt, InvITs and commodity derivatives, with similar limits on short exposure.
HDFC Mutual Fund's H-SIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund falls under the first category. It is positioned as an Arbitrage+ strategy, combining debt, arbitrage, equity, InvITs, and derivative strategies.
A long position means buying an investment expecting its price to rise, while a short position means betting on its price falling to make a profit.
HDFC SIF aims to build a stable portfolio through debt securities, arbitrage, REITs and InvITs, while using derivatives for hedging, option premiums and short positions of up to 25% of net assets.
The strategy may also participate selectively in corporate events such as IPOs, buybacks, open offers and mergers. Its objective is to generate returns through interest income, arbitrage spreads, option premiums and special situations, rather than depending entirely on market direction.
Key features include:
The SIF360 Intelligence Report for November 2026 compared 11 hybrid long-short funds over a period from 23 July to 31 October 2026. The category average return was 2.16%, while the average maximum drawdown was 2.82%.
Maximum drawdown measures the largest fall in a scheme's value from a previous peak during a specified period. It indicates the extent of the temporary downside an investor could have experienced, but it is not the same as the overall return or loss.
Here is how the schemes performed:
|SIF
|Fund house
|Return (%)
|Maximum drawdown (%)
|qSIF
|Quant
|17.31
|-6.46
|Apex
|Aditya Birla Sun Life
|4.09
|-0.73
|Infinity
|Kotak Mahindra
|2.42
|-1.58
|Prism
|JioBlackRock
|1.92
|-0.73
|RedHex
|HSBC
|1.31
|-0.49
|Arudha
|Bandhan
|0.85
|-0.27
|Altiva
|Edelweiss
|0.23
|-2.72
|Platinum
|Mirae Asset
|-0.39
|-2.70
|ISIF
|ICICI Prudential
|-0.44
|-6.92
|Magnum
|SBI
|-1.54
|-3.97
|Titanium
|Tata
|-2.03
|-4.48
*Source: SIF360 Intelligence Report, November 2026; Performance of 11 hybrid long-short SIFs (23 July–31 October 2026)
Quant's qSIF led the comparison with a 17.31% return, significantly higher than the category average of 2.16%, although it also recorded a maximum drawdown of 6.46%, above the category average of 2.82%.
Tata's Titanium reported the weakest return at -2.03%, while ICICI Prudential's ISIF recorded the highest maximum drawdown of 6.92%. Bandhan's Arudha had the lowest maximum drawdown at just 0.27%, well below the category average, indicating the smallest peak-to-trough decline during the period.
A fund may deliver a positive return by the end of a period despite experiencing a substantial fall along the way. Similarly, a relatively low drawdown does not necessarily mean a scheme will deliver better returns in the future.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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