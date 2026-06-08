India's biggest health crisis isn't physical—it's financial – What new study reveals

Urban Indians score 65/100 on overall wellbeing, with financial health emerging as the weakest link, while stress and mental health concerns continue to rise, a recent report showed
India Health Quotient (IHQ) 2026, an annual survey by ManipalCigna Health Insurance offers a the most comprehensive picture yet of how Indians perceive, prioritise, and manage their well-being. And here's what the study reveals:
"Health conversation in India is changing, people are no longer asking just how do I get treated, but how do I stay well, Commenting on the report launch, Joydeep Saha, MD & CEO, ” said ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said.
Adding to this, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance, said, “What we found is that health is no longer experienced in a single dimension. People are managing their bodies, their minds, their finances, their work and their relationships all at once. When one of these slips, the others quietly absorb the cost. 82% of urban Indians say they feel stressed, and 14% describe that stress as unmanageable.”
“These numbers reflect the trade-offs urban India is quietly making every day. The choices people make to keep one part of their health intact are often costing another, and that is precisely what this study captures.”
The Stress Paradox: The study reveals that 82% of urban Indians report experiencing stress, making it one of the most widespread challenges impacting overall wellbeing.
Around 63% of respondents report a lack of motivation, including feeling low on energy, disengaged, or unable to focus. Many also report emotional effects such as irritability and heightened sensitivity, along with cognitive challenges like difficulty concentrating, indicating that stress is affecting both mental and functional aspects of wellbeing.
Mental Health Gains Equal Importance: About 54% of those under 35 prioritise mental health over physical, while 53% of those aged 50 and above prioritise physical over mental. This age-based divergence underscores a broader shift in how younger Indians define health, with psychological wellbeing gaining weight alongside physical fitness.
The Wellbeing Premium: Health insurance ownership emerges as one of the most promising predictor of wellbeing in the study, more consistent than age, gender, city or stress level. Indians with health insurance score 68 out of 100 on the Health Quotient; those without score 62.
The New Dependency Curve: Typically, family health responsibilities build later in life. Now, they’re starting a decade earlier. 29% of 25-to-34-year-olds want employer health coverage extended to their parents, compared to the 35-to-49 cohort (27%) traditionally seen as the squeezed generation. At the same time, 23% are already seeking maternity support, meaning a significant share of people in their late 20s and early 30s are simultaneously carrying financial responsibility for the generation above and the one they are starting below.
Work-Life Balance Remains a Key Concern: Work-life balance continues to be a significant challenge for India’s working population. 63% of respondents who have it in the top 5 aspects of workplace health, say it is critical to their health, yet a large proportion report that they are unable to achieve it in practice.
The Gender Lens: The study points to clear gender differences in health behaviour. On the headline score, men and women are nearly indistinguishable (both at 65). But women are more likely to prioritise seeking mental health support and to express emotions in healthy ways, indicating a more proactive approach to emotional wellbeing.
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