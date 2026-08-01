India’s consumer giants plan fresh price hikes; here’s when the higher rates could reach store shelves

India's leading consumer companies are preparing for another round of price hikes on everyday products, with toothpastes, tires and paints among the categories expected to get costlier ahead of the festival season.

The move is being linked to a surge in commodity prices amid prolonged US-Iran conflict in West Asia, raising concerns that inflationary pressures may remain elevated in the coming months, Bloomberg News reported.

Which companies are planning to raise prices? Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has indicated that it will implement measured price increases over the coming quarter across categories such as detergents and dishwashing bars. At least seven other companies, including Dodla Dairy Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd., also plan to raise prices, according to comments made during post-earnings calls and subsequent media briefings.

“Given the external volatility, we continue to see inflation in crude-linked derivatives and are taking calibrated price increases across the segment” for home care products, the country's largest consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever Chief Financial Officer Niranjan Gupta told analysts this week.

Consumer prices rose above the Reserve Bank of India's 4% target for the first time in nearly a year and a half in June as both food and fuel costs surged, according to the news agency's report.

Though the gauge remained within the central bank’s 2%-6% tolerance band, price pressures are expected to intensify in the coming months as companies raise prices and a deficient monsoon raises the risk of higher food prices. The RBI expects inflation to average 5.1% in the fiscal year ending March 2027.

Elevated energy costs lead to fresh price hikes Persistently high energy costs in the aftermath of the Iran conflict have dimmed hopes of any immediate relief for consumers. With tensions involving the United States and Iran flaring up again, companies across sectors are planning a second round of price hikes covering products ranging from home appliances to everyday kitchen essentials.

Havells India Ltd. has already raised prices by as much as 8%, while salt sold by Tata Consumer Products Ltd. has become about 7% more expensive, reflecting the growing pressure of higher input and logistics cost.

Consumers may feel the pinch this Diwali The latest round of price hikes comes just as India enters the festive season, which typically runs from August to November. Consumer spending usually picks up sharply during this period, particularly in the run-up to Diwali.

The period accounts for nearly a third of annual sales for many companies, increasing the likelihood that stronger demand will allow businesses to pass on higher input costs to consumers.

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The price increases will test not just the strength of India’s consumption demand but also its policymakers as they watch inflation pressures closely.

Ministry warns of widespread price pressures RBI has said that it would respond only if inflationary pressures become more broad-based across the economy. The finance ministry warned on Wednesday that price pressures are spreading beyond food items, with higher global fuel costs and unfavorable weather conditions pushing up prices across a wider range of consumer goods.

Despite these concerns, the central bank has kept interest rates unchanged so far this year and is widely expected to do so again when its six-member monetary policy committee meets from August 3 to August 5. The policy decision, due on August 5, will be closely watched for signals on inflation, liquidity conditions and the future trajectory of borrowing costs.

According to economists, the trajectory will depend on whether geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to keep oil prices elevated and whether the monsoon damages the summer-sown crop harvest.

Consumer demand has so far been stable across rural and urban parts of the country, according to company commentary. A Retailers Association of India survey showed retail sales grew 6% from a year earlier in June, higher than May.