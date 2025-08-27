Why inclusive regulation is crucial for India’s $385 billion advisory market

As India emerges as one of the most promising wealth creation hubs in the world, the financial advisory sector stands on the brink of unprecedented transformation. Valued at over $384 billion, the market is poised for significant expansion, driven by a rapidly growing population of retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and the rise of passive investing.

Yet, despite this promise, we face a critical paradox—an expanding investment universe, but a limited pool of trained, ethical, and client-centric financial advisers to guide the journey.

India’s global ambition

The International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gift City, Gujarat, has already begun to reshape India’s global financial positioning. With progressive regulatory frameworks and initiatives to attract international players, Gift City is evolving as a competitive hub for asset management, insurance, and fintech.

A key aspect of this evolution must now be a renewed focus on building a skilled and ethical advisory workforce that can serve both domestic and international clients with integrity.

Inclusive regulation

To support India’s growing investor base and attract global financial institutions, our regulatory environment must transition from being purely compliance-focused to becoming a true enabler of growth.

Regulatory bodies such as Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) have made commendable strides, but a collaborative approach is needed to harmonize standards and ease the burden of doing business for financial advisers.

Today, the ease of entry into the advisory profession has improved, but the ease of staying, growing, and flourishing in it remains a challenge. There is an urgent need to simplify ongoing requirements, introduce global best practices, and above all, prioritize ethical conduct and client-first advisories.

Rise of the passive investor

Globally, the financial landscape is seeing a seismic shift. The US now has over 50% of its investments in passive vehicles, with China not far behind at 30–35%. India is likely to follow suit. As low-cost digital platforms democratize access to financial markets, more investors are choosing direct investment routes. However, without adequate education and trustworthy guidance, the risks of misallocation, fraud, and poor financial decisions increase.

This is where the future of fiduciary advisory—transparent, fee-based, and client-centric—becomes not just relevant, but essential. Advisers must become educators, mentors, and stewards of responsible financial behaviour. This model, while still nascent in India, can offer a sustainable and scalable solution to serve millions of first-time and underserved investors.

A workforce for the wealth of tomorrow

India is set to become the world’s fourth-largest wealth market by 2028. But without a corresponding growth in the number of qualified financial advisers, we risk creating a vacuum. A robust, recognized, and well-supported career path in financial advisory must be institutionalized.

This includes not only academic and certification pathways but also regulatory reforms that create space for advisers to thrive—financially and professionally. Career stability, lifelong learning opportunities, and ethical frameworks must be central pillars of the financial services ecosystem.

The young population of today will become the retirees of tomorrow. With retirement planning still an overlooked area in India, the role of the adviser will only deepen. And while instruments like the National Pension System (NPS) are growing, coverage is still far from optimal. Building financial readiness for the next generation is a national imperative and something advisers are uniquely positioned to deliver on.

Technology, climate, and the new face of advisory

The advisory profession must also evolve with the realities of tomorrow. Climate-conscious investing, ESG norms, green finance, and responsible investing are no longer niche; they are mainstream. Coupled with a technology-first landscape—from robo-advisers to algorithmic portfolio builders—the adviser of the future must wear multiple hats: domain expert, tech-native, and ethically grounded.

Multinational funds and foreign banks are entering the Indian market at a rapid pace. Knowledge gaps can lead to serious missteps. The onus is on us to ensure that both advisors and clients are aware of cross-border legalities, regulatory nuances, and ethical standards. A global outlook and regulatory alignment with international norms are, therefore, crucial.

India’s financial sector is experiencing its most transformative decade yet. But transformation without inclusion, innovation without integrity, and scale without skill will not take us far.

The time is ripe for a national dialogue around strengthening India’s financial advisory profession. Regulators, standard-setting bodies, industry leaders, and educators must come together to build a world-class, future-ready advisory ecosystem.

Views are personal.

The author is the chief executive officer of FPSB India, an entity that sets professional standards for financial planners in the country.