Why inclusive regulation is crucial for India’s $385 billion advisory market
We face a critical paradox: An expanding investment universe, but a limited pool of trained, ethical, and client-centric financial advisers.
As India emerges as one of the most promising wealth creation hubs in the world, the financial advisory sector stands on the brink of unprecedented transformation. Valued at over $384 billion, the market is poised for significant expansion, driven by a rapidly growing population of retail investors, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and the rise of passive investing.