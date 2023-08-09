India’s first bank to provide 24x7 video banking service. Check details

India’s first bank to provide 24x7 video banking service. Check details2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 07:28 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank launches 24x7 Video Banking, providing customers with real-time video calls for banking services. Security measures include encryption and facial recognition. The service aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for customers, catering to a diverse range of segments
AU Small Finance Bank has achieved an unprecedented feat with the launch of its groundbreaking customer service 24x7 via Video Banking. This service provides a virtual platform where customers can communicate with a video banker in real time via video calls, like video conferencing.