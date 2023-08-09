India’s first bank to provide 24x7 video banking service. Check details

AU Small Finance Bank has achieved an unprecedented feat with the launch of its groundbreaking customer service 24x7 via Video Banking. This service provides a virtual platform where customers can communicate with a video banker in real time via video calls, like video conferencing.

“AU Small Finance Bank's foray into round-the-clock Video Banking represents a paradigm shift in modern banking. Even on holidays and weekends, AU’s dedicated team would ensure face-to-face, human-centric interactions, underscoring the bank's commitment to enhancing nationwide banking experiences. We empower our customers in this digital epoch by elevating accessibility and convenience to unparalleled heights," said Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, of AU Small Finance Bank.

Security stands paramount in the realm of Video Banking, with AU Small Finance Bank raising the bar with advanced encryption, AI-powered facial recognition, OTP and signature verification, and video validation. Every transaction and confidential piece of information is meticulously safeguarded, ensuring customers can engage with the platform with the utmost confidence.

Now, AU SFB’s customers could revel in the convenience of services such as real-time account support, demographic updates, hassle-free financial transactions, effortless loans and Credit Card inquiries, efficient issue resolution related to all banking relationships, and beyond.

AU SFB’s Video Banking transcends the conventional, catering effortlessly to a diverse spectrum of customer segments within the domestic market. In essence, AU’s 24x7 Video Banking extends the reach of banking services to areas with limited infrastructure and resources, offering a convenient and personalized banking experience that addresses the unique needs of tech-savvy millennials, new to banking customers, busy professionals, and senior citizens alike.

Since its inception in 2021, the Video Banking platform has enjoyed an overwhelming response, with an ever-growing number of customers across the nation embracing the tailored convenience and personalized support it offers. Notably, the most sought-after services through Video Banking include starting new Savings Account, Current Accounts,s and Credit Card relationships; getting all service-related resolutions; financial transactions; and end-to-end relationship management, drawing in a dedicated cohort of Lakhs of active users. Bolstered by an unwavering commitment to excellence, AU Small Finance Bank continuously augments and enriches its offerings, extending a multitude of benefits to its esteemed clientele.

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU Bank) is the largest Small Finance Bank in the country. Starting its journey from the hinterlands of Rajasthan, today AU SFB is the largest Small Finance Bank with a deep understanding of the rural and semi-urban markets that has enabled it to build a robust business model facilitating inclusive growth. The Bank has a net worth of ₹ 11,379 Crore, a deposit base of ₹ 69,315 Crore, a Gross Advance of ₹ 63,635 Crore, and a Balance sheet size of ₹ 91,583 Crore. AU Bank enjoys the trust of marquee investors and is listed at both the leading stock exchanges viz. NSE and BSE. It has consistently maintained high external credit Ratings from all major rating agencies like CRISIL, CARE Ratings, and India Ratings.

