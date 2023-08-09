India’s first bank to provide 24x7 video banking service. Check details

AU Small Finance Bank Limited (AU Bank) is the largest Small Finance Bank in the country. Starting its journey from the hinterlands of Rajasthan, today AU SFB is the largest Small Finance Bank with a deep understanding of the rural and semi-urban markets that has enabled it to build a robust business model facilitating inclusive growth. The Bank has a net worth of ₹ 11,379 Crore, a deposit base of ₹ 69,315 Crore, a Gross Advance of ₹ 63,635 Crore, and a Balance sheet size of ₹ 91,583 Crore. AU Bank enjoys the trust of marquee investors and is listed at both the leading stock exchanges viz. NSE and BSE. It has consistently maintained high external credit Ratings from all major rating agencies like CRISIL, CARE Ratings, and India Ratings.