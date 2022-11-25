India’s first universal bank SBM Bank revises FD rates, now get up to 8%

SBM Bank FD Rates

On callable FDs of less than ₹2 Cr maturing in 7-90 days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.25% and on those maturing in 91-180 days, SBM Bank is now offering an interest rate of 4.3%. SBM Bank is now offering an interest rate of 5.55% on FDs maturing in 181 days to 1 year and an interest rate of 6.4% on those maturing in 1 year to 366 days. Deposits maturing in 367 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.5% and those maturing in 368 days to 2 years 3 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.4%. On FDs maturing in 2 years 3 days to less than 3 years 2 days, the bank will offer an interest rate of 8% and on those maturing in 3 years 2 days, SBM Bank will now offer an interest rate of 6.6%. Deposits maturing in 3 years 2 days up to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.15%.