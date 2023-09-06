India's first UPI ATM: How will it be different from cardless cash withdrawals

India's first UPI ATM: How will it be different from cardless cash withdrawals1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
India's first UPI-ATM enables QR-based UPI cash withdrawals. It is accessible to UPI users with a UPI app installed on their Android or iOS devices, as well as payment service providers and issuer banks that have integrated the feature
India's first UPI ATM: The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has been the fastest-growing payment mode in the country and accounts for more than 50% of digital transaction volumes. After revolutionising India's digital payment system, now country's first UPI ATM was launched on Tuesday. Hitachi Payment Services has introduced 'the country's first-ever UPI-ATM as a White Label ATM (WLA) in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI),