India’s framework for crypto tax still needs work

Transactions in money are not liable to I-T and logically, Indian and foreign currencies have been excluded from VDAs. There is an almost unanimous voice to never accord cryptocurrency a currency status including from the RBI. El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender created some confusion over whether the definition of VDA will fail to cover Bitcoins and also consequently fail to tax transfers of the same. Mostly because foreign currency under the FEMA means any ‘currency’ other than Indian currency. Bitcoin is the most popular currency in India. Therefore, not taxing transfer of Bitcoins makes the entire crypto taxation framework fruitless and is definitely not legislative intent. Even if Bitcoin is legal tender in other countries, any instrument must be a currency first and then only can it be foreign currency.

