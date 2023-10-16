The true cost of international transactions
When receiving payment for your services in foreign currency, processing charges can range from 2% to 10% of the transaction amount.
India is a huge exporter of services, and growing rapidly. The estimated value of services export for 2022-2023 was $323 billion, up from $254 billion in 2021-22, according to data from the commerce ministry. This includes the income of agencies, consultants, gig workers, exporters and other freelancers who serve overseas clients. If you are an exporter, a freelancer or regularly receive payments from overseas, you would know how much it hurts to pay exorbitant and opaque fees to banks and payment platforms. When receiving payment for your services in foreign currency, processing charges can range from 2% to 10% of the transaction amount. Since the break-up is usually undisclosed and borne by the recipient, these charges cut into your income. Therefore, it is important to clearly understand the common hidden charges.