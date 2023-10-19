comScore
Thu Oct 19 2023 15:57:02
India's housing market shows significant gain in global ranking

 MintGenie Team

According to the Q2 2023 Global Residential Cities Index by Knight Frank, Mumbai is the leading Indian city in terms of the percentage increase on the global index, with Bengaluru being the second-highest ranked Indian city on the Global Residential Cities Index for Q2 2023.

Ranking of Indian cities in Knight Frank’s Global Residential Cities Index. Premium
Updated: 19 Oct 2023, 04:43 PM IST
