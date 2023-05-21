Account aggregators see greater adoption by investment industry1 min read . Updated: 21 May 2023, 10:57 PM IST
Almost two years since the Account Aggregator (AA) framework was launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the investment industry is slowly warming up to the financial data-sharing system. The AA network, which went live in September 2021 and is still in the nascent stages, has been widely adopted by the banking sector. Now, it is seeing an influx of registered investment advisers, wealth managers, and brokers, among others.
