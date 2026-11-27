India's micro business entrepreneur (MBE) credit market reached ₹29.6 lakh crore in outstanding balances as of June 2026, with individuals borrowing for business purposes recording faster credit growth than micro businesses, according to a joint study by TransUnion CIBIL and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).
Outstanding credit balances of individual business borrowers grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% over the three years to June 2026, compared with 12% for micro businesses. The trend highlights entrepreneurs' increasing reliance on individual borrowing to finance business operations and expansion.
The study, titled Micro Business Entrepreneurs in India: Growth, Transformation & Emerging Opportunities, found that micro business entrepreneurs accounted for nearly half of India's commercial credit portfolio.
Of the ₹29.6 lakh crore in outstanding credit, ₹19.1 lakh crore was held by individuals borrowing for business purposes through business loans, commercial vehicle and commercial equipment loans, and loans against personal property. The remaining ₹10.5 lakh crore was held by micro businesses, defined as entities with credit exposure of up to ₹2 crore.
The report identified significant scope to expand formal enterprise lending, with approximately 3.9 crore individual business borrowers having never accessed credit in an enterprise capacity despite having established credit histories.
Of the 4.1 crore individuals with active business-purpose loans as of March 2026, around 94%, or 3.9 crore borrowers, had never borrowed as enterprises. Nearly 39 lakh individuals in this group had enquired about enterprise credit but had not subsequently taken a loan in that capacity.
Their credit profiles indicate potential for lenders to expand enterprise-level financing. Around 63% of these borrowers had a CIBIL Score above 730, while 54% had more than two years of business-credit experience. Further, 71% had not missed any loan payments in the preceding six months.
Collateral-backed products continued to account for a significant share of financing for micro business entrepreneurs.
Loans against property (LAP) represented the largest category, with outstanding balances of ₹10.9 lakh crore as of June 2026.
Cash credit and overdraft facilities accounted for ₹5.6 lakh crore, followed by commercial vehicle loans at ₹5 lakh crore. Unsecured business loans and term loans stood at ₹2.9 lakh crore and ₹1.7 lakh crore, respectively.
Together, these five categories accounted for 88% of outstanding MBE credit.
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