India’s municipal bond market finally opens doors to retail investors

The availability issue aside, it’s important to remember that these bonds typically come with AA-, AA, or AA+ ratings, and to that extent, cannot be considered as low-risk as Government of India or state government bonds, both of which are backed by central government guarantees. “Municipal bonds are issued by local government bodies, and do not carry any government guarantee. Having said that, no municipal corporation has ever defaulted on its debt," says Jasani. He also highlights that these bonds have a structured payment mechanism whereby the coupon and principal repayment is done via an escrow account. The municipal corporation has to periodically move a fixed sum of money (for these payments) from its revenues into the escrow account. This provides some assurance on the bonds being serviced on time.

