India's mutual funds to move to T+2 settlement from next month. Details here2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 01:32 PM IST
- India's equity mutual funds are going to adopt T+2 settlement cycle from 1st February 2023, say mutual fund industry bodies
T+2 settlement: After implementation of T+1 settlement cycle in Indian stock market, India's equity mutual funds are now moving to T+2 settlement cycle from 1st February 2023. From 1st February onwards, equity mutual funds in India will be settled within two days instead of previous T+3 settlement cycle where it used to take three days for equity mutual fund redemption settlement. The mutual fund industry bodies announced about the same though a written media statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×