India’s pension system has many regulators. Who protects the retiree?
India’s pension system is stuck in silos and inefficiencies. The new regulatory forum could tackle choice, portability, and governance—if it aims for bold, long-term reforms beyond incremental steps.
In the British political satire Yes Minister, Sir Humphrey often derailed reforms by creating “interdepartmental committees"—mechanisms to foster ‘creative inertia’ and ‘plausible denial.’ The newly formed Forum for Regulatory Coordination and Development of Pension Products has the potential to prove him wrong and drive meaningful change.