India’s pension system needs more choice, not control, says pension regulator
Deepti Bhaskaran 7 min read 28 Oct 2025, 10:09 am IST
Summary
PFRDA chairman S. Ramann outlines the regulator’s shift from designing centralised NPS products to empowering pension fund managers to innovate and expand India’s retirement coverage.
Built on a defined contribution model, the National Pension System (NPS) was designed to address India’s growing need for retirement income. Since its rollout for non-government subscribers in 2009, the system has evolved steadily.
