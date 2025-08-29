HNIs, UHNIs can bet on private credit for higher yields
Earlier, only foreign funds would chase private-credit deals, but now domestic capital is aiding the market's growth, thanks to alternative investment funds, or AIFs.
In a world without private credit, promoters would have had to forego equity and probably even lose control of their companies. The credit option saves them from an equity investor looking to wrest control. Non-equity dilution for funding needs ensures a higher retention of equity with promoters and current shareholders.