India’s self-employed: Bridging the insurance gap with tech-enabled solutions
Summary
- Despite contributing significantly to the economy, India’s 300 million self-employed face hurdles in accessing life insurance due to irregular incomes and lack of formal documentation. Leveraging technology and dynamic underwriting can unlock tailored solutions for this underserved segment.
India is home to over 300 million self-employed individuals, accounting for nearly 50% of the workforce. This diverse group includes gig workers, small business owners, freelancers, and independent professionals like doctors, lawyers, and architects, among others.