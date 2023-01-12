India’s SIP inflows can double in 3 years: Aditya Birla AMC2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 01:15 AM IST
- SIP collections were up to a record high of ₹13,573 crore in December, up from ₹13,306 crore in the preceding month
MUMBAI : Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows could double in the next three years with people realizing the power of this investment tool, said A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. His comments come amid rising market volatility and the growth of discontinuation of SIPs outpacing that of new registrations in the face of a looming global recession.